Lincoln University athletics and activities getting a facelift

Lincoln University is going to do some sprucing up at its football stadium. University athletic director John Moseley says his department is putting in new artificial turf at Reed Stadium as well as a new scoreboard, a new sound system and brighter lights. The updates will cost $1.8 million dollars.
Lincoln University’s brand new wellness center is officially open. A joint project between LU and Jefferson City’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, “The Linc” is a state-of-the-art facility featuring several basketball courts, a weight room, an indoor track, classrooms and more.
Memberships will be available to purchase beginning February 20. Facility users have access to fitness center, walking track, and gymnasium. Fitness classes will be programmed in the near future.
|Daily Drop-In
|Monthly Membership
|Annual Membership
|Adult (18-59)
|$5
|$25
|$300
|Youth (17 and under)
|$3
|$20
|$240
|Family
|$15
|$31
|$372
|Senior
|$3
|$20
|$240
|Senior Couple
|$5
|$29
|$348
|Lincoln Student
|activity fee included in tuition
Court Rental
Full court basketball $40/Hour
Half court basketball $20/Hour
Volleyball court $25/Hour