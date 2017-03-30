Lincoln University athletics and activities getting a facelift

Lincoln University is going to do some sprucing up at its football stadium. University athletic director John Moseley says his department is putting in new artificial turf at Reed Stadium as well as a new scoreboard, a new sound system and brighter lights. The updates will cost $1.8 million dollars.

Lincoln University’s brand new wellness center is officially open. A joint project between LU and Jefferson City’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, “The Linc” is a state-of-the-art facility featuring several basketball courts, a weight room, an indoor track, classrooms and more.

Memberships will be available to purchase beginning February 20. Facility users have access to fitness center, walking track, and gymnasium. Fitness classes will be programmed in the near future.

Daily Drop-In Monthly Membership Annual Membership Adult (18-59) $5 $25 $300 Youth (17 and under) $3 $20 $240 Family $15 $31 $372 Senior $3 $20 $240 Senior Couple $5 $29 $348 Lincoln Student activity fee included in tuition

Court Rental

Full court basketball $40/Hour

Half court basketball $20/Hour

Volleyball court $25/Hour