SEMO get the best of former coach as Redhawks beat #Mizzou…again

Southeast Missouri baseball (12-10) defeated 23rd ranked in-state rival Missouri (21-4) on Tuesday in Columbia, 6-5, beating former coach Steve Beiser. The Redhawks have defeated the Tigers four of the last six meetings in Columbia.

“I mean it’s a disappointing loss,” said Beiser after the loss. “There is a lot of frustration because it’s the second game in a row that we’ve been right there. One play swings the game. I thought there was a play there that really swung the game and put us in a bad spot. And then we weren’t able to capitalize, coming up with a big hit. I thought we had a bad read on base running – we did way too many things wrong and they did a good job. We knew they would come in and swing the bats. They hit in key situations and we just couldn’t get it going and stay consistent through nine innings. Very frustrating loss.”

Nate Green (2-0) picked up the victory in the game. He pitched four innings in his start and left as the pitcher of record when SEMO recaptured the lead in the fifth inning. Cameron Dulle (0-1) picked up the loss for the Tigers out of the pen. He allowed three of SEMO’s runs in the fifth inning that put the Redhawks back on top.

Mizzou will return home Friday for a three-game series with No. 9 Florida at 6:30 p.m. Southeast Missouri will return to Capaha Field for a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series against Austin Peay this weekend. First pitch of Friday’s series opener is scheduled for 6 p.m.