Missouri State held to a season low for hits, lose to Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts won its eighth-straight win behind the pitching of Logan Michaels and four relievers who combined to hold Missouri State to a season-low four hits in a 3-1 victory over the Bears at Hammons Field Tuesday evening. Michaels (3-1) fanned a career-best eight hitters and allowed just a single unearned run on three hits over 6.0 frames, before the ORU bullpen locked down the win with three more shutout innings.

Matt Whatley went 2-for-3 on the night and drew a bases-loaded walk to force home the tying run as part of the Golden Eagles (17-7) two-run third that saw the visitors erase a 1-0 deficit. Noah Cummings followed with a sacrifice fly to left off MSU starter Austin Knight to plate the go-ahead run.

ORU added a run in the fourth on back-to-back singles from Trevor McCutchin and Michael Hungate, as well as a balk call on Knight, to push its lead to 3-1 on Cal Hernandez’s RBI grounder.

ORU became the first MSU opponent in 2017 to keep Jake Burger off base, as the junior All-American saw his career-best 14-game hit streak come to an end with an 0-for-4 night.

Up next, Missouri State opens Missouri Valley Conference play Friday (March 31) with an 8 p.m. game against Bradley.