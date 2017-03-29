Longest-serving sheriff in Missouri history arrives in federal prison in South Dakota

One of the most well-known sheriffs in recent Missouri history is now incarcerated in federal prison in South Dakota.

Former Saline County Sheriff Wally George has arrived at the minimum-security federal prison camp in Yankton.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) website says Yankton is a men’s facility with 481 inmates.

The 71-year-old George has been sentenced to nine months in federal prison, for stealing about $79,000 in public funds. George pleaded guilty in February 2016 to one count of stealing from an organization that receives federal funds.

There is no parole in the federal system. George is scheduled to be released from prison on December 5.

The FBI and the IRS handled the investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says George was the longest-serving sheriff in Missouri history. George, who was elected as Saline County Sheriff in December 1979, held the office until February 2016, 36 years.

Federal prosecutors say George has paid $51,162 in restitution to Saline County and $27,749 in restitution to the state, as required by his plea agreement.

Saline County is in west-central Missouri, northwest of Columbia.

George is from Corder, a small town near Marshall.

Sheriff George helped investigate several high-profile crimes during his 36-year tenure, including the gruesome murders of four men at the Marshall Junction Wildlife Reserve shooting range in September 1986. The four victims, including a Missouri Department of Conservation employee, were shot to death.

Donald Reese was convicted and sentenced to death for the murders. Reese was executed in August 1997.