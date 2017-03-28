Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Press Box / The Bill Pollock Show–Porter Jr. blogs “Why #Mizzou ?” – Gamecocks, kings and queens of the court – #Royals have their 2nd baseman, #STLCards don’t (PODCAST)

The Bill Pollock Show–Porter Jr. blogs “Why #Mizzou ?” – Gamecocks, kings and queens of the court – #Royals have their 2nd baseman, #STLCards don’t (PODCAST)

By

The state of South Carolina is kicking butt when it comes to college sports and the Gamecocks have a lot to do with it.  Their women’s basketball team is also headed to the Final Four.

Michael Porter Jr. wrote a blog about why he chose Mizzou. I’ll read it to you…it’s short.

The Royals have decided on their second baseman, while the Cardinals continue to deal with a head case at that position.

I’d be ticked off if I came within 200 feet of finishing a half marathon and someone picked me up and carried me to the finish line.  Nice human thing to do or a jerk move?  I’ll report, you decide.

Hey if you like today’s Podcast, check out my archives because you’ve been missing a lot!