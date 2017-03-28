Blues continue to dominate the Coyotes, winning for the 10th straight time

Jaden Schwartz is heating up at the right time for the St. Louis Blues. Schwartz, who had four goals in his last four games, scored two on Monday night at the Blues beat the Arizona Coyotes for the 10th straight time, a 4-1 final at Scottrade Center. The Blues will try to make it 11-in-a-row when these two teams meet again on Wednesday in Phoenix.

Schwartz has broken out after scoring just one goal during a 25-game drought from Jan. 21 to March 18.

“It’s obviously nice when they’re going in,” Schwartz said. “Guys go through slumps at different times in their careers. You just try to stick with it and do the right things.”

Jake Allen made 21 saves for the Blues who have won 10 of their last 12 overall and trail Nashville by a point for third place in the Central Division. The Preds beat the Islanders 3-1 on Monday night.