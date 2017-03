Yadi Molina wants a long-term contract settled before Sunday’s Opening Night or he’s going to test the free agent waters…I say the Cardinals need to let him go after this season.

Plus, I was right on with my thoughts on the best high school basketball player in the country, but Mizzou has a bigger rebuild than expected after watching March Madness this weekend.

If you’ve got less than 15 minutes to kill, you’ve got time to listen to the Bill Pollock Show.