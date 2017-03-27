Farm Bureau members visit Missouri Congressional delegation, Canadian embassy in Washington

Missouri Farm Bureau leaders say transportation was a key theme during last week’s trip to Washington, D.C.

Missouri Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization. President Blake Hurst of Tarkio says members discussed transportation during a breakfast with Missouri’s Congressional delegation.

“And I think there’s a really good understanding among our delegation that infrastructure not only means roads and bridges, but also river navigation, locks and dams,” Hurst says.

Hurst says broadband also came up. He says many Farm Bureau members don’t have access to adequate broadband.

Trade and tax reform also were discussed. Hurst says it was a productive week.

“Senator (Claire) McCaskill joined us for breakfast as did seven members of our congressional delegation,” says Hurst. “Had a chance to hear from each of them about the issues that they’re working on, and they had a chance to visit with constituents from their districts about the things that we’re concerned about.”

In addition to Sen. McCaskill (D), the breakfast also included U.S. Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth), Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville), Sam Graves (R-Tarkio), Emanuel Cleaver (D-Kansas City), Billy Long (R-Springfield), Jason Smith (R-Salem) and Ann Wagner (R-Ballwin). Missouri Farm Bureau members and staff also met last week with U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R).

Hurst also addressed the upcoming farm bill. He tells Missourinet some things in the 2014 farm bill need to be corrected.

“For Missouri farmers I think probably the two most important things are improvements in the dairy program and improvements in the cotton program. Both of them need to be changed,” Hurst says.

Hurst says Missouri Farm Bureau members also visited the Canadian embassy in Washington. He says Missouri exported $390 million in agriculture products to Canada in 2015.

Hurst also says members are also concerned about how dry Missouri is heading into the planting season.