Central Missouri Bowling wins first MIAA title–next step NCAA tournament

Central Missouri came from the elimination bracket to win the MIAA title with a win over Drury and two wins over top seeded McKendree to win the first ever MIAA Bowling Championship. The day started with both UCM and Drury facing elimination but the Jennies posted a top score of 219 in the second game and pulled out a close game in the fourth to move on with a 4-1 win.

The Jennies started the day taking on Drury with a spot in title match against McKendree on the line. UCM controlled the best-of-seven series, defeating Drury 4-1 to advance to the championship and set up a rematch with McKendree.

The Jennies needed to win the first series against McKendree for a chance at the MIAA title. UCM got out in front in the first series, going up 3-0 on the Bearcats. Mckendree made things interesting winning the next two matches to bring the series to 3-2. The Jennies thwarted the Bearcats comeback winning the sixth and taking the series, 4-2.

The teams will await the announcement of the teams making the NCAA tournament field on Wednesday, March 29 at 3 p.m. as the field is announced on ncaa.com.