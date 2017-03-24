Missourinet 5 p.m. Newscast 3-24-2017

Top stories:
The U.S. House has delayed indefinitely a GOP health care plan intended to replace Obamacare. Missouri’s Secretary of State is confident his budget request to fulfill voter ID requirements will be fulfilled. Alisa Nelson reports.
By Alisa Nelson
