Team USA captured their first World Baseball Classic title in dominating style, an 8-0 victory over Puerto Rico.

Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer went 1-for-2 with a walk, he finished the tournament with a .375 batting average. Former Mizzou Tiger Ian Kinsler went 2-for-5, he hit a two run homer in the third inning. Yadier Molina had one of the three hits for Puerto Rico.

Molina and Hosmer were named to the All-World Baseball Classic Team.

Watch Kinsler’s home run (via MLB.com, MLB Network)