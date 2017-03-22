Blunt reaffirms support for SCOTUS nominee, McCaskill undecided

Several U.S. Senate committee hearings are underway this week to question President Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee. Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) says Judge Neil Gorsuch understands that he should not legislate from the bench.

“Judge Gorsuch said recently that judges are not politicians in robes. It is not the job of a judge to determine what the law is or should be,” says Blunt. “When I had a chance to visit with Judge Gorsuch, it was clear that he understood the proper role of a judge. The job is to adhere to the constitution and to apply the rule of law.”

Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri), who faces a tough re-election bid in 2018, has not publicly said which direction she’s leaning. McCaskill spokesperson Sarah Feldman says McCaskill is closely watching this week’s hearings, and is taking a hard look at Gorsuch’s views and record – specifically on the issues that confront Missouri’s families. Feldman says McCaskill believes any Supreme Court nominee deserves a confirmation hearing, and the chance to earn 60 votes on the Senate floor.

Republicans blocked last year the U.S. Supreme Court nomination of Judge Merrick Garland by then-president Barack Obama. Once the nomination makes it to the Senate floor, Democrats could stall a vote.

The nominee who is confirmed by the U.S. Senate would replace the late Antonin Scalia.