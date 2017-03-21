The Bill Pollock Show–The home run hire for #Mizzou, #DWTS dips to new lows and did you see Yadi? (PODCAST)

After watching a sometimes emotional Cuonzo Martin at yesterday’s introduction as Mizzou’s next men’s basketball coach, my biggest concern was wiped away. Martin looks like he’s here for the long term. I don’t think Tiger fans need to worry about Martin skipping town for the next best gig.

You’ll hear the same things that convinced me.

Dancing With The Stars. They are running out of celebrities and athletes. They’ve added a figure skater who never reached her full potential, a running back who averages 40 yards per game and a former third-string backup catcher. Wow, what a train wreck.

Did you see Yadi last night in the WBC? He’s treating this tournament like the World Series and it’s fun to watch.