The Bill Pollock Show–Why the Men’s NCAA Tournament has been terrible to watch (PODCAST)

This podcast doesn’t need much of an intro. Men’s college basketball is terrible. Teams can’t hold leads, coaches are flipping out, coaches’ wives are flipping out and getting escorted out the arena, the officiating has been terrible and we as a sports society still can’t figure out how to use video replay to our advantage. To sum it up, watching college basketball is absolutely painful.

That’s why I’m calling for the “Common Sense” official at the scorer’s table.

Don’t even get me started on these guys traveling. If I could have moved my feet like these guys, I could played some minutes on my high school team for sure.