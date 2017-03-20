Mizzou women knocked out by Florida State

The 6-seeded Mizzou women’s basketball team ran into a red-hot 3-seeded Florida State team and lost 77-55, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Mizzou finishes 22-11, the first time the Tigers have won consecutive 22-win seasons since 1983-84 and 1984-85.

After falling behind 11-4, the Tigers had a one point lead after the first quarter and then it was all Florida State.

The Seminoles used a 10-0 run to go up 29-19 and outscored the Tigers 24-10 at one stretch in the third.

Sophomore Sophie Cunningham led Mizzou with 17 points. Cunningham finished her sophomore season with 989 career points, the second-most points recorded by a Tiger sophomore in program history (Julie Helm – 1,065 points).

Mizzou’s senior class finished with 80 total wins.