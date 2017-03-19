Missouri State mourns death of golfer

Missouri State University released a statement on Sunday following the death of freshman golfer Sam Holmes over the weekend. Holmes, 19, was from Springfield and attended Glendale High School. Holmes committed suicide on Friday, March 17.

Men’s Golf Coach Neal Stafford:

“Sam was a remarkable young man whose generosity and selflessness affected so many people. Our golf family is hurting deeply, and we will miss Sam and the joy he brought us. Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents, Tim and Mary Jane, and his sister, Mary, knowing how difficult this is for them and all of us who knew Sam.”

Director of Athletics Kyle Moats:

“On behalf of Missouri State University and the athletic department, we want to express our condolences to the Holmes family. Our golf team lost a brother, and we are heartbroken for them. Sam had a positive impact on the Bears family and touched so many lives.”

Visitation will be held at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, on Tuesday, March 21, from 5-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at The Venues, 2616 E. Battlefield, on Wednesday, March 22 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Missouri State University Foundation (Meyer Alumni Center, 300 South Jefferson, Suite 100, Springfield, MO 65806), in care of the men’s golf program.

Missouri State’s only home meet of the season, the Twin Oaks Intercollegiate, will be played in honor of Sam, at Twin Oaks Golf and Country Club, Monday and Tuesday.