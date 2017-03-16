The Bill Pollock Show–Why #Mizzou fans should be excited for Cuonzo Martin (PODCAST)

Let’s just aside the talk about Michael Porter Sr. being an assistant coach and then Michael Porter Jr. playing at Mizzou. There’s a lot of speculation and I’ll touch on the possibilities and positives for the program if that happens, but if the worst case scenario is that the Porter’s don’t come back to Columbia, Tiger fans should still be excited about the hiring of Cuonzo Martin.

I’ll explain more in the podcast below, but Martin has been a winner wherever he has coached, he’s kept his programs clean and he opens up a recruiting trail that could bring St. Louis kids west down I-70 instead of over to Champaign, IL.