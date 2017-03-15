Mizzou has a new basketball coach. Cuonzo Martin gets a reported 7-year deal

Cuonzo Martin resigned today as the men’s basketball coach at Cal and accepted an offer to become Mizzou’s next men’s basketball coach. Martin returns to the state of Missouri, where Martin spent three years at Missouri State before jobs at Tennessee and Cal.

Martin will be paid a reported $3 million per year over seven years.

We’ll update the story as more details become available. Below is Martin’s coaching record.

Missouri State Bears

2008–09 Missouri State 11–20 3–15

2009–10 Missouri State 24–12 8–10 7th CIT Champions

2010–11 Missouri State 26–9 15–3 1st NIT Second Round

Missouri State: 61–41 (.598) 26–28 (.481)

Tennessee (Southeastern Conference) (2011–2014)

2011–12 Tennessee 19–15 10–6 T–2nd NIT Second Round

2012–13 Tennessee 20–13 11–7 T–5th NIT First Round

2013–14 Tennessee 24–13 11–7 4th NCAA Sweet Sixteen

Tennessee: 63–41 (.606) 32–20 (.615)

California (Pac-12 Conference) (2014–2017)

2014–15 California 18–15 7–11 T–8th

2015–16 California 23–11 12–6 T–3rd NCAA First Round

2016–17 California 21–13 10–8 5th NIT First Round

California: 62–39 (.614) 28–24 (.538)

Total: 186–121 (.606)