The Bill Pollock Show–The #Mizzou coaching search can be narrowed to 12 names (PODCAST)

Based on what Jim Sterk told us prior to the SEC Basketball Tournament he was looking to make a splash with a coach who is the “total package.” Sterks wants a hire “sooner than later,” but knows that will take time because some candidates would be involved in the NCAA Tournament, but Sterk says he hopes to have a coach hired before the Final Four. Based on what he has told us, I’ve gone through the NCAA bracket and finalized a list to 10-12 names of who could be the next men’s basketball coach at Mizzou.

I’ve added Tom Crean from Indiana. It’s no secret he wants to look at the job and Sterk is willing to look at him. My source told me they’ve spoken with a current Hoosier basketball player, and they know Crean is interested in the Missouri job.

It is also safe to say that Sterk would be willing to pay at least in the $2 to $2.5 million range. I’ve gone through the NCAA bracket to look at successful coaches who could fit the profile of what Sterk is looking for.

I’ve added Gregg Marshall and Frank Martin, but Marshall will want north of $4 million and Martin’s buyout is $4.5 million so I believe you can cross them off the list right away. On my podcast, I’ll give a brief explanation or argument for each of the following.

Tom Crean-Indiana

Chris Mack-Xavier

Brad Underwood-Oklahoma State

Steve Prohm-Iowa State

Andy Enfield-USC

Mick Cronin-Cincinnati

Archie Miller-Dayton

Mike Brey-Notre Dame

Buzz Williams-Virginia Tech

Tony Bennett-Virginia

Frank Martin-South Carolina

Gregg Marshall-Wichita State

Again, these coaches just fit the profile from the comments that Sterk has made. I predict, Mizzou’s next coach will come from one of the ten names listed above.