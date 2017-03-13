Mizzou women dancing as a 6th seed in NCAA’s (VIDEO)

The Mizzou women’s basketball team was picked as a 6th seed for the NCAA Tournament and will begin their run on Friday against 11th seeded South Florida in Tallahassee, FL at 4 p.m. Central Time.

“We’re just so blessed to be playing in national tournament,” said Cierra Porter.

“I’m trying to squeeze everything I can out of this last go-around,” said senior Lindsey Cunningham. “We’re capable of going on a run.”

The Tigers went 21-10, winning 21-games for the second consecutive year and will face a South Florida team that went 24-8 and was ranked from 20th to 23rd for a good portion of the season.

The Tournament

Host and three-seed Florida State (25-6) will face Western Illinois (26-6). Florida State lost in the first round of the ACC Tournament, 56-54, to No. 8/12 Miami. Western Illinois earned one of 32 automatic bids as the Summit League Tournament Champions. Western Illinois defeated IUPUI 77-69.

South Florida conference rival, UConn, is again the overall No. 1 seed of the tournament in the Bridgeport Region. Notre Dame is the No. 1 seed of the Oklahoma City Region and Baylor is the No. 1 seed in the Lexington Region. South Carolina is the No. 1 seed in Stockton Region.

