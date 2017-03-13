Mizzou baseball matches best start in program history

Mizzou Baseball extended its win streak to 15 after sweeping Appalachian State thanks to a walk-off single by junior INF Robbie Glendinning (Scarborough, Australia) in the series finale. His game-winning single is his second walk-off hit of the week after tabbing a walk-off single through the right side in extras against Western Carolina Wednesday. Fifteen wins marks the longest win streak for Mizzou since 1981 and is tied for the longest streak in the nation this season.

Even first-year head coach Steve Bieser didn’t see this coming.

“No, I don’t think so. What we wanted to do was be playing good baseball in the first part of the season before we go into the next couple of weekends – conference weekends. The record is surprising to me based on how we have played on the defensive side of the ball,” said Bieser after the game. “They know that we’ve got to get better. That was the talk with the team – that we have to continue to develop and get getter. We have to a better defensive club. We have to be better at offensive execution because we’re getting ready to play a lot of tight games. The luxury is that we have played a lot of tight games and we’ve found ways to win. You have to give credit to the players. When they can do that, they’ve got a good mindset.”

Mizzou is now 15-1 on the season, matching the best start in program history (tied with the 1985 team).

Sophomore 1B Brian Sharp (Liberty, Mo.) led off the ninth inning with a solo homer on a 3-2 pitch the opposite way into left field, tying the game at 2-2. It was his second huge hit to lead off a late-inning rally this week as he started Mizzou’s Wednesday night walk-off over Western Carolina with a leadoff double in the 10th.

From there, Mizzou loaded the bases and Glendinning hit a soft chopper through the left side for the game-winning hit. It was his second walk-off hit this week and Mizzou has three walk-off wins in the last seven days and four on the season.

The Tigers have a chance to set a program record with 16 straight wins on Tuesday when they host Chicago State.