Mizzou baseball wins 13th straight

Mizzou junior RHP Tanner Houck (Collinsville, Ill.) pitched a gem in a 4-0 win over Appalachian State Friday night (March 10) at Taylor Stadium. Mizzou has now won 13 consecutive games, tied with Louisville for the nation’s longest active streak. It is also Mizzou’s longest winning streak since 2008 and Mizzou’s 13-1 mark through 14 games is the program’s best start since 1985 (14-0).

Houck was sensational Friday night, earning his second win of the season. He allowed just four hits over 8.2 shutout innings, walking two and striking out seven. He also pitched around three Mizzou errors and the walks came in the eighth and ninth innings. He induced 13 groundouts in the win. It was the first time that Houck has pitched through 8.2 innings since May 19, 2016, at Kentucky.

After Houck worked around an error and a hit batter in the first, Mizzou got on the board in its half of the opening frame. Robbie Glendinning (Scarborough, Australia) doubled with one out and he was driven in on an RBI single into center field by LF Kameron Misner (Poplar Bluff, Mo.). Mizzou kept the pressure on in the second, putting two men on before a throwing error by App State allowed Nelson Mompierre (Miami, Fla.) to score from second, extending Mizzou’s lead to 2-0.

Houck continued to cruise, allowing just one hit through four innings while striking out four. He was at just 56 pitches through four innings. The Collinsville, Ill., native took his one-hitter into the seventh inning when a one-out single through the right side gave App State its first hit since the second inning. He pitched around the hit, getting through a season-high 7.0 innings.

Mizzou tacked on some insurance in the bottom of the seventh, the first on Misner’s second RBI single of the night. The next came on an RBI single by Trey Harris (Powder Springs, Ga.) on a 0-2 pitch.

Houck came back out for the eighth inning and issued a hit and a walk but again pitched around it. Houck came back out for the ninth inning and got the first two outs before he was lifted for Mizzou’s bullpen after allowing two men to reach. After a walk, junior RHP Nolan Gromacki (Smithville, Mo.) got the final out, a strikeout looking, to seal the win.