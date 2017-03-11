Central Missouri women advance at D-II NCAA Tournament

Sixth seeded Central Missouri got 20 points off of turnover on the way to a 56-45 victory over third seed Minnesota State-Moorhead in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Central Regional.

The Jennies held MSU-M to no three-pointers as they stopped them on 17 attempts and hit five three’s of their own.

For the Jennies Megan Skaggs led the way scoring 17 points while Ashley Duffey added 16 points and nine rebounds. Kayonna Lee had a double-double scoring 10 points and pulling down 11 rebounds and Paige Redmond finished with nine points.

UCM will face off with host Harding who earned the second seed in a game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on March 11 from Searcy, Ark.