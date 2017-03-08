Yeo gets the best of his former team with the help from Tarasenko and Perron

New St. Louis Blues coach Mike Yeo could say all the right things before Tuesday night’s matchup against the Wild in St. Paul, MN. Let’s be honest, getting a 2-1 win over the team that canned you feels good. Yeo cracked and smile and admitted such after the Blues knocked off the top team in the Western Conference.

“I’d be lying if it didn’t feel pretty good,” Yeo said.

Vladimir Tarasenko and David Perron scored, and Jake Allen made 32 saves. Allen was 10.5 seconds away from back-to-back shutouts, but he let in a soft one as a desperation shot from the blue line skipped past him.

“Koivu owes me a beer for that,” Allen said. “It took a real bad hop left on me.”

The Blues were outshot 33-20.