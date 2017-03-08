The Bill Pollock Show–What if #Mizzou hoops made it to the SEC semifinals? Could it happen? (PODCAST)

Tonight could be and should be the final game for Kim Anderson as the men’s basketball coach at Mizzou. They say it’s always tough for a team to beat an opponent three times in the same season, but all logic points to Auburn being able to do that tonight against our Tigers.

But, what if…what if Mizzou won tonight? What if they got hot, what if the players were inspired to give it one last run for Anderson? Is it so far-fetched to think they couldn’t make it to the semifinals and be playing on Saturday? I’ll talk about their schedule.

One practice into Mizzou football’s spring session and we already have a suspension.

I talk sports and share other interesting news items I’ve plucked out for today including today’s “A Day Without A Woman,” protest/strike.

Please be advised, there may be language you find offensive.