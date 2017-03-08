Missourinet 7 a.m. News 3-8-17

Top Stories: St. Louis Alderwoman Lyda Krewson narrowly won the Democratic primary to become the city’s mayor. And Clean-up continues in both Clinton and Clay Counties after an EF-2 tornado cut an 18 mile swath through the region.
By Jason Taylor
