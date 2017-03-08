Columbia’s Burchard win conference Coach of the Year honors…again

The American Midwest Conference Championship announced its yearly awards for the 2016-17 season. Columbia College head coach Bob Burchard was named Coach of the Year.

For Burchard, the Coach of the Year Honor is his eighth AMC Coach of the Year award, and his 11th total conference coach of the Year honor. He led the Cougars to a 26-5 record during the season, winning the AMC regular season title and qualifying for the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship in Kansas City, Missouri, for the seventh straight year, and for the 21st time since he took over the program for the 1988-89 season.