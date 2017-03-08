Class 4 sectionals for girls and boys basketball 3/7/17

Boys-
Sikeston 70, Hillsboro 56
Vashon 72, St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 68 (ot)
Raytown South 64, Center 56
Kearney 82, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 74
Parkway Central 70, St. Francis Borgia 68
Jennings 56, Liberty (Wentzville) 54
Bolivar 63, Webb City 42
Grandview 55, Helias Catholic 51
Girls-
Dexter 72, Potosi 30
Lutheran South 62, Clayton 57 (ot)
Center 60, Grain Valley 56
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 54, Chillicothe 53
Parkway North 66, Sullivan 45
Incarnate Word Academy 53, Warrenton 46
Carl Junction 43, West Plains 33
Osage 50, Harrisonville 15