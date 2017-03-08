Missourinet

Class 4 sectionals for girls and boys basketball 3/7/17

Boys-

Sikeston 70, Hillsboro 56

Vashon 72, St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 68 (ot)

Raytown South 64, Center 56

Kearney 82, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 74

Parkway Central 70, St. Francis Borgia 68

Jennings 56, Liberty (Wentzville) 54

Bolivar 63, Webb City 42

Grandview 55, Helias Catholic 51

 

Girls-

Dexter 72, Potosi 30

Lutheran South 62, Clayton 57 (ot)

Center 60, Grain Valley 56

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 54, Chillicothe 53

Parkway North 66, Sullivan 45

Incarnate Word Academy 53, Warrenton 46

Carl Junction 43, West Plains 33

Osage 50, Harrisonville 15