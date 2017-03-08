Chiefs tight end busted for felony pot possession

According to KMBC-TV, Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Prior to his arrest, Harris was best known for hauling in Dontari Poe’s “Bloated Tebow Pass,” at the end of the regular season against Denver.

In Missouri, felony possession or marijuana is more than 35 grams. He was released from the Bates County Jail on Monday.

The Chiefs are aware of the situations but will not comment further pending an internal investigation.