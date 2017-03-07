The Bill Pollock Show–KU’s Bill Self on Anderson losing his job at #Mizzou “I hate it.” (PODCAST)

Despite the rivalry or former rivalry between KU and MU, Bill Self gave a very classy answer when asked how he felt about Kim Anderson’s firing at Mizzou. You can hear it on this episode of The Bill Pollock Show.

Kim Anderson handled himself with grace on Monday when he appeared on the SEC basketball teleconference. He knew ten days ago he wasn’t coming back, but I think the athletic department did a solid for Anderson by making the announcement public on Sunday. It allowed Anderson an opportunity to get his side of the story out.

I’ll play the highlights of his Q & A session.

The World Baseball Classic started and I’ve found a Cinderella team for you. Israel. Or as they call themselves, the Jew Crew. Players with ties to the Cardinals are contributing!