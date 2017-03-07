Reports that Cardinals and Pirates will play in Williamsport in August, site of Little League World Series

According to DKPittsburghSports.com, The Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates are planning to move their Aug. 20 game, from PNC Park, to Williamsport, Pa., site of the Little League World Series. The game would take place at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, which is the ballpark for the New York-Penn League’s Williamsport Crosscutters, a Phillies affiliate. This park is just a short drive from the LLWS complex.

That ballpark’s capacity is 4,200. Last season, the Pirates averaged just over 27,000 fans and on a Saturday in August, with the Cardinals in town, one would have to guess that attendance would be above average?

Not sure why the Pirates would want to you sacrifice at least 23,000 fans and the revenue that comes along with a home game?

Neither the Pirates or Cardinals have confirmed the report.