National Weather Service assessment teams to survey Missouri tornado damage on Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service office in Pleasant Hill says assessment teams will survey tornado damage near western Missouri’s Oak Grove, Smithville and Carrollton on Tuesday.

There were numerous tornado warnings across Missouri on Monday evening, including reports of damage and hail. There are no reports of fatalities, at this time.

The National Weather Service says at one point, about 100,000 customers were without power in the Kansas City area.

The Weather Service tweeted Monday night that a tornado was on the ground near Oak Grove, a small town east of Kansas City that sits on I-70. The Weather Service tweeted that there were confirmed tornadoes in Oak Grove and Bates City.

The “Kansas City Star” reports Oak Grove School officials have canceled Tuesday classes because of power outages and damage.

State Rep. Joe Don McGaugh (R-Carrollton) told Missourinet Monday evening that several buildings sustained damage in Richmond, which is in western Missouri’s Ray County.

“Lots of power lines down. Many folks saying it was a tornado. Nothing confirmed on that,” McGaugh told Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth.

Missourinet Marshall affiliate KMMO reports power lines were down Monday night in Carrollton, which is just north of the Missouri River in northwest Missouri.

The National Weather Service also tweeted Monday night that there was “significant damage” from a tornado that touched down in northern Missouri’s Mercer County, with damage to houses and mobile homes.

Tornado sirens in mid-Missouri’s Boone County halted Monday night’s Columbia City Council meeting, according to television station KMIZ Channel 17. Everyone in the room went to the basement to wait out the storm.

KMIZ reports the Columbia City Council decided to move discussions of a unified development code to Saturday afternoon at 1.