Missouri State battles, but comes up short to Wichita State at Arch Madness

Missouri State made Arch Madness interesting battling until the end with No. 21 Wichita State before losing 78-63 at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

Wichita State (29-4) got 21 points from Shaquille Morris, who got to the foul line eight times in the second half, while Conner Frankamp poured in 18 points behind six treys.

Missouri State was led by Jarred Dixon, who finished with 19. Alize Johnson added 16 points, 7 rebounds and a career-best 7 assists.

Miller’s three-pointer early in the second half but the Bears deficit to 39-37 but later an 8-0 run pushed WSU’s lead to double figures at the 13-minute mark.

Missouri State’s defense held the Shockers to just three field goals in the last 10 minutes of the game.

The Bears shot just 34 percent from the field in the second half.

“Realistically you have to make shots if you’re going to stay with them,” said MSU head coach Paul Lusk. “We missed a lot of good looks, and they wear you down. I’m pleased with our effort and the way our guys battled.”

MSU finished 22-for-58 (.379) from the field, 8-of-28 (.286) from long range, and 11-of-16 (.688) at the stripe with just 10 turnovers. MSU also had 14 assists on the night to WSU’s 9.

Wichita State converted 24-of-54 (.444) shots overall and 10-of-20 (.500) from bonus distance. The Shockers also excelled at the stripe, making 20-of-21 (.952) from the foul line with a 39-30 rebounding edge and 12 turnovers.

