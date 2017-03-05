Marshall: “I could easily retire at Wichita State,” when asked about #Mizzou coaching job

Gregg Marshall, fresh off the Shockers victory in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Sunday evening in St. Louis, was asked about the coaching vacancy at the University of Missouri.

“I’m flattered, it’s very humbling. I don’t have a crystal ball, but I could very easily retire at Wichita State.”

Marshall’s contract has him tied up for another seven seasons, but the Wichita State men’s basketball coach admits he would listen to offers.

He also says his family is very happy in Wichita. The 54-year old sees retirement on the horizon as well.

CBS Sports also reported on Friday that the American Athletic Conference is talking internally about upgrading their conference and is giving Wichita State serious consideration. A conference move for the Shockers could certainly increase their chances of keeping Marshall for the long haul.

The conference is home to schools such as Cincinnati, Memphis, UCONN, Houston and Tulsa. There are currently 11 schools in the conference. There is no timeline and if a move would ever occur.

Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk asked for Kim Anderson’s resignation. The announcement became public on Sunday afternoon. Anderson will coach the team through the SEC tournament. Anderson will speak for the first time on Monday at 11:24 A.M. CT, during his regularly scheduled SEC Teleconference. You can follow the conversation through me on Twitter @Missourisports