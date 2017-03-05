Final four set for Classes 1-3 in boys and girls basketball

Class 1 Boys Quarterfinals
Advance 75, Eminence 58
Walnut Grove 75, Hermitage 67 (ot)
Glasgow 49, Meadville 38
Class 2 Boys Quarterfinals
Oran 55, Hartville 52
Sacred Heart 69, Wellington-Napoleon 66 (ot)
Harrisburg 58, Clopton 57
Crane 49, Greenwood 48
Class 3 Boys Quarterfinals
Whitfield 66, Saxony Lutheran 68
Hogan Prep Academy Charter 69, Maryville 61
Transportation and Law 65, Montgomery County 53
Mountain Grove 50, Fair Grove 49
Class 4 Boys Districts
Jennings 66, St. Charles 52
Bolivar 48, Hillcrest 44
Webb City 64, Aurora 41
Center 71, Lincoln College Prep 55
Kearney 57, Platte County 43
Class 5 Boys Districts
Rock Bridge 81, Blue Springs 46
North Kansas City 80, Raytown 69
Liberty 67, Liberty North 54
Class 1 Girls Quarterfinals
South Iron 53, Scott County Central 41
Walnut Grove 51, Leeton 39
Prairie Home 61, Green City 60
Class 2 Girls Quarterfinals
Oran 72, Neelyville 69
Adrian 48, Mid-Buchanan 38
Scotland County 55, New Bloomfield 23
Skyline 67, Pierce City 24
Class 3 Girls Quarterfinals
Whitfield 44, Saxony Lutheran 37
Trenton 33, Southeast 31
Lutheran North 64, Clark County 52
Strafford 61, Southern Boone 34
Class 4 Girls Districts
Incarnate Word Academy 64, St. Charles 42
West Plains 46, Logan-Rogersville 40
Carl Junction 57, Cassville 26
Center 48, Notre Dame de Sion 33
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 57, Smithville 42