Truman State falls in GLVC tournament, but has hopes of an NCAA D-II berth

After upsetting No. 12 Southern Indiana on Thursday in the GLVC Tournament quarterfinals, the magic ran out for the Truman men’s basketball team as it fell to defending conference champion, Lewis, by a score of 85-75 on Saturday inside the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.

With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 22-9 overall, but have hopes of making the NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid when the field is released on Sunday night at 9:30 CT

Truman was led by Cory Myers, who finished with 23 points, three assists, two rebounds, one steal, and a block in 39 of the 40 minutes. Myers more than likely earned himself one of the five spots on the All-Tournament team as he averaged 28.7 points, 3.3 boards, 2.7 dimes, and 1.7 swipes through the Purple and White’s three games.