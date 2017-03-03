SEMO men improve by ten wins over last season

Erik Durham and Norbertas Giga each had a double-double, and #4 Jacksonville State (18-14) hit 12 three-pointers in a 74-51 win over #5 Southeast Missouri (15-18) Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. With the loss, SEMO ends its 2016-17 campaign as one of the most improved teams in NCAA Division I basketball this season. The Redhawks, entered tonight’s game 19th on that list, increasing their win total by a +10 margin following a 5-24 record a year ago.

“These guys can’t lose sight of what we accomplished this season,” said head coach Rick Ray. “I think our future is very bright. I want to commend our seniors in this program. They wanted to stick around and remain a part of our program. I appreciate all they have done.”

Antonius Cleveland brought a close to an outstanding SEMO career by scoring seven points, pulling down five rebounds and collecting two steals. Cleveland leaves SEMO ranked fifth among the school’s all-time career scoring leaders with 1,556 points.

“SEMO has always been home for me from the start,” commented Cleveland. “I’m really going to miss it here and I enjoyed playing for Coach Ray and his staff the last two years.”