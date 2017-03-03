Class 4 and 5 district basketball scores from 3/2/17

Class 4 Boys-
Sikeston 76, Central (Cape Girardeau) 55
Vashon 65, Clayton 34
Jennings 63, St. Charles West 38
St. Charles 44, McCluer 42
Bolivar 69, Reeds Spring 37
Hillcrest 73, Logan-Rogersville 56
Aurora 58, McDonald County 26
Webb City 64, Carl Junction 59 (ot)
Helias Catholic 63, Rolla 50
Center 82, Van Horn (Independence) 50
Lincoln College Prep 50, Pembroke Hill 40
Class 4 Girls-
Dexter 44, Sikeston 35
Lutheran South 67, Notre Dame (St. Louis) 43
Clayton 49, Miller Career Academy 34
Incarnate Word Academy 73, Jennings 16
St. Charles 53, McCluer 36
St. Dominic 42, Mexico 41
Warrenton 56, Hannibal 26
Carl Junction 55, Aurora 29
Cassville 48, Webb City 44
Osage 60, Eldon 51
Smithville 31, Kearney 21
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 56, Platte County 21
Chillicothe 48, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 37
Class 5 Boys-
Jackson 75, Poplar Bluff 71 (ot)
Christian Brothers College 54, DeSmet 38
Battle 85, Jefferson City 69
Blue Springs 69, Hickman 62
Rock Bridge 57, Blue Springs South 56
Kickapoo 52, Ozark 41
North Kansas City 51, Park Hill South 39
Raytown 39, Rockhurst 37
Liberty 54, William Chrisman 36
Liberty North 59, Fort Osage 58 (ot)
Class 5 Girls-
Jackson 65, Poplar Bluff 30
McCluer North 51, Hazelwood West 49
St. Joseph Academy 55, Nerinx Hall 51
Washington 48, Lafayette (Wildwood) 32
Kirkwood 71, Parkway South 40
Webster Groves 60, Cor Jesu Academy 59
Jefferson City 52, Holt 21
Branson 58, Kickapoo 54
Republic 62, Nixa 44
Park Hill 69, Central (St. Joseph) 45
