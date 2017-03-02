No charges yet against Mizzou students for allegedly making anti-Semitic remarks

By Brad Tregnago of KSSZ

Two Mizzou music students have not been charged yet for allegedly making anti-Semitic remarks and harassing another student. Interim Chancellor Hank Foley says the behavior will not be tolerated.

“We’re trying to have a civil campus,” says Foley. “It’s not about being politically correct. It’s about being civil to one another.”

Noah Rogers and Erich Eastman have been arrested in connection with the alleged incident.

“We don’t want that on our campus. We want everybody to feel welcomed on our campus, it doesn’t matter what color they are, what race they are, what creed they are. They come here to study and to make their lives better,” says Foley. “That’s really what we’re after.”

Foley also says he expects next fall’s enrollment to be about as low as last fall’s.