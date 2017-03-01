Puryear “It’s just one of those days.” Mizzou held to 43 points in loss to Texas A & M

The Missouri Tigers had their worst offensive game of the season, shooting under 25% for the game after shooting less than 19% in the first half (5-for-27). That led to a 60-43 loss to Texas A & M on Senior Night at Mizzou Arena.

“It’s just one of those days,” Puryear said. “It’s not really one of those things that you predict. I thought we had a great warm-up, great preparation coming into today, two great practices coming into today, and got out there and didn’t play bad defense honestly, just couldn’t make the shots.”

Puryear scored eight points, and Frankie Hughes added eight points and a team-high six rebounds. Terrence Phillips led the Tigers with 15 points, six of them coming in the final minute on a couple of three-pointers that were well beyond the arc. Phillips, the SEC leader is assists at 4.8 per game had none in this game.

Overall, it was a horrible basketball game to watch from both teams. They combined to shoot just 15-of-50 three-pointers and they only combined for 50% at the free throw line. A&M 6-for-12, Mizzou 8-for-16.