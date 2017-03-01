Missouri lawmakers react to Trump’s congressional address

President Trump’s first-ever address to Congress Tuesday night reaffirmed his promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. During a segment on MSNBC, Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri) criticized the President’s healthcare approach.

“Here’s what the President said last night: going to take care of everybody with pre-existing conditions, going to make sure everyone has coverage with Medicaid, going to make sure that no one has any problem transforming into the new plan,” said McCaskill. “That’s a pretzel that’s not going to twist for them. You can’t do away with a mandate, which he also said, and do all those things without spending a boatload of money.”

West central Missouri Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler said she appreciates Trump’s commitment to finding a solution for America’s healthcare system.

“So many people are being hurt under the current plan,” said Hartzler. “They can’t afford the insurance that they are forced to take and they can’t access a doctor of their choice.”

During his address, Trump defended his recent travel ban on seven predominantly Muslim nations. He also discussed things like rebuilding America’s inner cities, strengthening the military, tax reform, child care for families, the economy, job creation and building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“He’s only been in office four weeks, but yet he has accomplished a lot, such as saving American jobs,” said Hartzler. “But he’s also been addressing regulations, which are stifling this economy.”

McCaskill said she appreciated the tone of Trump’s speech.

“Now is the time for him to stop with all of the divisive rhetoric,” said McCaskill “Last night is maybe a new beginning. I hope it is and he stops calling people names and he stops trying to denigrate the American press.”

Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) has not responded to a request by Missourinet for comment about Trump’s address.