Jefferson City man dies after Tuesday night stabbing incident

Jefferson City Police say one man has been arrested after Tuesday night’s homicide on Jackson Street.

Jefferson City Police say a 46-year-old man died Tuesday evening at an area hospital, after being stabbed by another man.

Police Captain Doug Shoemaker says the victim and the suspect were on Jackson Street to visit acquaintances, and that during that visit, an altercation broke out between the two, which escalated into an assault.

Jefferson City Police are not releasing any further information about a possible motive. Shoemaker said that detectives would continue to investigate throughout Tuesday evening to speak to witnesses.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

While names have not been released, Shoemaker says both men are from Jefferson City. Jefferson City Police say “there are no other suspects at large, nor is there any further danger to the public as a result of this incident.”