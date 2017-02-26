Missouri State men seeded sixth for Arch Madness

Missouri State will be the No. 6 seed for this week’s Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Championship at Scottrade Center, the MVC announced early Sunday.

The Bears (16-15, 7-10 MVC) will take on No. 3 seed Northern Iowa (15-16, 9-9) in the quarterfinal round on Friday at 8:35 p.m.

The winner of that game advances to Saturday’s 5 p.m. semifinal against either No. 2 seed Wichita State or the opening-round-winner between (7) Bradley and (10) Drake. The Valley championship game will be next Sunday at 1 p.m.

There were four ties in the final MVC regular-season standings. Three were broken using Sunday morning’s RPI numbers, while UNI earned the No. 3 seed over Southern Illinois due to a season sweep.

Additional information on media and fan events in St. Louis will be distributed Monday.

2017 Arch Madness Schedule

Thursday, March 2

6:05 p.m. – (8) Evansville vs. (9) Indiana State (FOX Sports Midwest)

8:35 p.m. – (7) Bradley vs. (10) Drake (FOX Sports Midwest)

Friday, March 3

12:05 p.m. – (1) Illinois State vs. 8/9 winner (FOX Sports Midwest)

2:35 p.m. – (4) Southern Illinois vs. (5) Loyola Chicago (FOX Sports Midwest)

6:05 p.m. – (2) Wichita State vs. 7/10 winner (FOX Sports Midwest)

8:35 p.m. – (3) UNI vs. (6) Missouri State (FOX Sports Midwest)

Saturday, March 4

2:35 p.m. – Semifinal 1 (CBS Sports Net)

5:05 p.m. – Semifinal 2 (CBS Sports Net)

Sunday, March 5

1:05 p.m. – Championship (CBS)