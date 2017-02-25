Missouri State dealt big blow by Shockers on Senior Day

No. 25 Wichita State (27-4, 17-1 MVC) clinched a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship Saturday with an 86-67 win over Missouri State on senior day for the Bears at JQH Arena.

WSU’s inside-out combination of Shaquille Morris and Landry Shamet combined for 20 and 23 points, respectively, with Shamet snagging a team-high 8 rebounds and dropping in five 3-pointers.

Missouri State (16-15, 7-11) was led by senior Dequon Miller with 19 points, while junior teammate Alize Johnson posted his 16th double-double of the campaign, scoring 18 points and snagging a game-high 12 rebounds.

The Bears will now head to St. Louis for the 2017 MVC Tournament, March 2-5, at Scottrade Center. Missouri State is likely to be the No. 6 seed for Arch Madness which would pit the Bears against the No. 3 seed on Friday evening at 8:35 p.m. Final tournament seedings and pairings will be finalized and distributed by the Valley office early Sunday.