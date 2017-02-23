The Bill Pollock Show–Mizzou’s Sophie Cunningham, is it all about her? (PODCAST)

Mizzou sophomore Sophie Cunningham was the hero on Sunday in the Tigers win over 6th ranked South Carolina. She was named SEC Player of the Week and was named national player of the week by just about every organization that hands out that honor.

So, it’s got to be all about her right? Surely the only thing she cares about is racking up her personal stats and eyeing a professional career? Listen to what Sophie and her coach Robin Pingeton have to say about that.

Major League Baseball is going to do us a favor by speeding up the game by a whole minute!!! They’re doing away with the intentional walk. It may seem useless, but it does serve a purpose in the game.

Plus stories about a football coach forced to resign over a three-year old photo he took standing next to his wife and a bad trip on Love Boat.