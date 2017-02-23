Royals and #Cardinals name their spring opener starting pitchers

Josh Staumont will start the Royals’ exhibition opener Saturday against the Rangers. Staumont was a 2015 second-round draft pick and he was invited to his first big league camp. Kyle Zimmer will start Sunday against Texas. Zimmer is a 2012 first-round selection. Zimmer is coming back from surgery to correct nerve issues in his neck and back.

When the Cardinals open Grapefruit League play Saturday against the Miami Marlins, Luke Weaver will be on the mound. Weaver went 1-4 in nine games last year. The Cardinals will pitch Michael Wacha and Lance Lynn in their split squad games on Monday with Carlos Martinez and Adam Wainwright to follow soon after, although Mike Matheny was not specific as to when.