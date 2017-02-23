Bears stumble down the stretch at Bradley

Dequon Miller scored a career-high 26 points for Missouri State, but the Bears were out-rebounded and out-hustled by Bradley down the stretch in a 77-68 loss at Carver Arena. Bradley (11-19, 6-11 MVC) was led by Luuk van Bree with 17 points to lead four Braves in double figures, including 12 by freshman Nate Kennell.

MSU (16-14, 7-10 MVC) led 44-38 with just under 14 minutes to go after a dunk-back by Obediah Church. But Bradley’s 14-2 run over the next five minutes turned the game.

For the game, the Bears were 24-for-47 (.511) overall, 8-of-17 (.471) from three and 12-of-15 (.800) at the line with 17 turnovers. Bradley was 29-for-52 (.558) from the field, 6-of-18 (.333) from bonus distance and turned the ball over just 10 times with 8 steals and 20 assists.

The Bears wrap up the regular season at JQH Arena on Saturday against No. 25 ranked Wichita State (26-4, 16-1 MVC) at 11 a.m. in a nationally-televised game on ESPN2.