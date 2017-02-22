Vice President visits eastern Missouri company, vandalized Jewish cemetery

By Jill Enders, KTRS Radio

Vice President Mike Pence (R) was joined today by Governor Eric Greitens (R) to speak to workers and supporters at the Fabick Cat headquarters in eastern Missouri’s Fenton. There the vice president spoke about job growth, with an emphasis on small business.

Missouri Republican U.S. Reps. Ann Wagner and Blaine Luetkemeyer also attended the gathering.

“Hard working men and women, you’re the ones who make companies like this grow. You are the strength in the American economy and you are going to lead an American comeback,” said Pence.

Pence also spoke about rolling back taxes and repealing the Affordable Care Act in an effort to help businesses and stimulate job growth.

“We’re going to repeal Obamacare once and for all, get rid of its mandates and its taxes, and its intrusion on your businesses,” said Pence.

Pence added that the administration is going to replace the Affordable Care Act with “something that actually works.”

Pence also addressed a vandalism incident at a Jewish cemetery in the St. Louis suburb of University City. More than 150 headstones were damaged there earlier this week.

“It’s been inspiring to people all across this country to see the way the people of Missouri has rallied around the Jewish community,” said Pence.

Following the event, Pence joined Greitens to tour the cemetery. Greitens is Missouri’s first Jewish governor.

Meanwhile, about two dozen protesters gathered outside of Fabick Cat, which is located near I-44. They voiced concerns over a variety of issues, including the Missouri legislature’s passage this session of a right-to-work bill. The measure has been signed into law by the governor.