Vice President Pence will visit St. Louis County on Wednesday; economy the main focus

Vice President Mike Pence (R) will be in the St. Louis area Wednesday afternoon, discussing Missouri jobs and the economy.

Vice President Pence will be in Fenton to speak at Fabick Cat, a 100-year-old family-owned and family-operated business. It began in 1917 as John Fabick Tractor Company.

Governor Eric Greitens (R) will welcome Pence at Lambert Field Wednesday before heading to Fabick, which is near I-44.

Greitens spokesman Parker Briden tells Missourinet the Vice President and Greitens will tour the Fabick Cat facility, to highlight bringing jobs to Missouri and to the nation. Briden says it’s part of the “Made in America” tour.

Pence will also meet with Fabick employees, then will discuss what he calls America’s economic comeback. The White House says Vice President Pence will make formal remarks outdoors at about 1:30 p.m.

John Fabick Sr.’s motto from 1917 is still displayed at all 37 Fabick locations today: “To ever serve our customers better.”