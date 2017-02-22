Mizzou hangs tough with Kentucky until the closing minutes

Lacking any support from their inside players, the Missouri Tigers managed to hang around with Kentucky until the closing minutes before finally falling to the 11th ranked Wildcats, 72-62 inside a half-filled, but raucous Mizzou Arena.

Terrence Phillips led Mizzou with a career-high 22 points, including 4-for-8 from three-point range. The rest of the team went 0-for-14. Neither team led by more than two possessions in the first half. Mizzou’s biggest lead came with 4:27 left in the first half when Jordan Barnett’s layup put the Tigers up 28-24. Kentucky closed out the half on a 7-2 run to lead 31-30 at the break.

Once Mizzou’s inside players got in foul trouble, the Wildcats controlled the glass, outrebounding the Tigers 26-12. With the game tied at 52, Kentucky finished the game on a 20-10 run.

Russell Woods and Reed Nikko fouled out. They combined for six points and six rebounds in a combined 24 minutes. Kevin Puryear finished with only four points on 1-of-11 shooting.

